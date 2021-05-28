Workers sort out packages for delivery at JD's Yizhuang Smart Delivery Station in Beijing on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Photo: Simon Song.
JD Logistics’ shares debut with premium in Hong Kong as investors eye IPO turning point after Baidu and Bilibili fumble
- Shares began trading at HK$46.05, a premium of 14.1 per cent to its initial public offering price of HK$40.36
- Upside potential is a stark contrast to the fate of Baidu and Bilibili, which flopped on first day of trading and tumbled thereafter
Topic | IPO
