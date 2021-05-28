The Hang Seng Index is poised for a second week of rally as investors responded kindly to HSBC’s business restructuring. Photo: Shutterstock Images The Hang Seng Index is poised for a second week of rally as investors responded kindly to HSBC’s business restructuring. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong stocks set for weekly gain as HSBC approaches 15-month high on asset sale while JD Logistics gets debut premium

  • Investors are responding kindly to HSBC’s plan to exit US retail banking business to focus on rich clients in Asia
  • JD Logistics debuts with a 14 per cent premium, in stark contrast to recent flops at Baidu, Bilibili

Martin Choi
Updated: 10:52am, 28 May, 2021

