A woman walks past is a glass panel showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: AP A woman walks past is a glass panel showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: AP
A woman walks past is a glass panel showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: AP
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks retreat to trim monthly gain as manufacturing in China slows and yuan weakens

  • Hang Seng Index slips amid signs China’s economic growth momentum has peaked after a blistering recovery in the first three months of 2021
  • Meituan tempers market losses as the stock surges after its first-quarter revenue beats market estimates

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:29pm, 31 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks past is a glass panel showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: AP A woman walks past is a glass panel showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: AP
A woman walks past is a glass panel showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE