A woman walks past is a glass panel showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks retreat to trim monthly gain as manufacturing in China slows and yuan weakens
- Hang Seng Index slips amid signs China’s economic growth momentum has peaked after a blistering recovery in the first three months of 2021
- Meituan tempers market losses as the stock surges after its first-quarter revenue beats market estimates
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
A woman walks past is a glass panel showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: AP