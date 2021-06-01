People walk past a building with screens displaying Hong Kong’s stock market prices, taken in Mong Kok in late 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stocks hit one-month high as report shows tailwind in Chinese manufacturing while Meituan extends rally
- Hang Seng Index climbs to the highest level since April 29 as Meituan adds to its super rally on Monday
- Stocks seen as beneficiaries to three-child policy advance, as China seeks to spur birth rate and rejuvenate its demographic
