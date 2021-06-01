A screen showing the Hang Seng Index outside a bank outlet in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong A screen showing the Hang Seng Index outside a bank outlet in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong stocks surge to three-month high as report shows tailwind in Chinese manufacturing while Meituan extends rally

  • Hang Seng Index reached the highest level since March 3 as Meituan added to its Monday super rally
  • Stocks seen as beneficiaries to three-child policy advanced, as China unveiled measures to spur birth rate, rejuvenate demographic

Updated: 4:59pm, 1 Jun, 2021

