A screen showing the Hang Seng Index outside a bank outlet in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong stocks surge to three-month high as report shows tailwind in Chinese manufacturing while Meituan extends rally
- Hang Seng Index reached the highest level since March 3 as Meituan added to its Monday super rally
- Stocks seen as beneficiaries to three-child policy advanced, as China unveiled measures to spur birth rate, rejuvenate demographic
