A man wearing a protective mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
Hang Seng Index holds near three-month high after US$53 billion rally as Meituan, Alibaba retreat
- Hang Seng Index members gained US$53.3 billion in market value in April and May amid tentative signs of economic recovery momentum
- Tech stocks led by Meituan and Alibaba lead losses on Wednesday amid concerns their powerful rally this week may be too much too fast
Topic | A-shares
