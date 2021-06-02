People walk over a bridge displaying the latest stock market figures in Shanghai’s financial district in February 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE People walk over a bridge displaying the latest stock market figures in Shanghai’s financial district in February 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk over a bridge displaying the latest stock market figures in Shanghai’s financial district in February 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
China put analysts, fund managers on notice as regulators start frowning on stock index forecasting

  • China’s markets are dominated by small investors who are easily swayed by sentiment, Securities Times says, citing sources at financial-market regulators
  • Guotai Junan, which predicted the Shanghai Composite would reach 4,000 points, is believed to have taken down the report from its WeChat account

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:11pm, 2 Jun, 2021

