A securities brokerage house in Beijing. The Hang Seng Index was little changed in early trading on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks rebound stalls as Biden seen amending China sanctions, adding more targets

  • Stock benchmarks in Hong Kong and Shanghai are little changed as recent gains lose momentum amid new headwinds
  • Caution prevails before Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:28am, 3 Jun, 2021

