A securities brokerage house in Beijing. The Hang Seng Index was little changed in early trading on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks rebound stalls as Biden seen amending China sanctions, adding more targets
- Stock benchmarks in Hong Kong and Shanghai are little changed as recent gains lose momentum amid new headwinds
- Caution prevails before Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report
Topic | Hang Seng Index
