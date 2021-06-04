Stocks in Hong Kong decline as Biden hardens the US stance against companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military. Photo: Shutterstock Stocks in Hong Kong decline as Biden hardens the US stance against companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong stocks extend week’s losses as Biden widens investment ban on Chinese military-linked companies

  • Hang Seng Index loses as much as 0.8 per cent in morning trading and is headed for a 0.4 per cent loss for the week as US-China ties worsen
  • The impact on the market would be limited, as investors have already digested the US investment ban over the past year, analysts say

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:57am, 4 Jun, 2021

