Stocks in Hong Kong decline as Biden hardens the US stance against companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong stocks extend week’s losses as Biden widens investment ban on Chinese military-linked companies
- Hang Seng Index loses as much as 0.8 per cent in morning trading and is headed for a 0.4 per cent loss for the week as US-China ties worsen
- The impact on the market would be limited, as investors have already digested the US investment ban over the past year, analysts say
Topic | Hang Seng Index
