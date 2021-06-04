An investor looks at a stock quotation board at a brokerage office in Beijing, China January 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters
China’s stock indexes see-saw as miscued comments over stamp duty cut sends legions of day traders into short-lived frenzy
- China’s proposed move to lower stamp duty has been misinterpreted by some investors that it could lead to a cut in trading costs, despite there being no such mention
- An NPC spokesman said that there were plans to discuss amendments to the draft deliberations on laws related to stamp duty
