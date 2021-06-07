A statue of a bull is displayed outside the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Photo: Reuters A statue of a bull is displayed outside the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Photo: Reuters
Singapore billionaire grows Shenzhen Mindray by US$3.8 billion a month and pledges more as ‘golden decade’ beckons

  • Mindray’s market value has grown by US$3.8 billion a month in the past 12 months amid demand for its ventilators
  • Billionaire founder sees golden decade ahead in China’s health care industry, eyes targets overseas for their advanced technologies

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 9:09pm, 7 Jun, 2021

