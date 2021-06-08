An investor sits in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing on December 7, 2018. Contrary to global conventions, China denotes gains and advances in red, using green to illustrate declines and losses. Photo: Reuters An investor sits in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing on December 7, 2018. Contrary to global conventions, China denotes gains and advances in red, using green to illustrate declines and losses. Photo: Reuters
A-shares
Up or down? Prospects for China’s stocks are split in the second half as analysts dither over policies, inflation and yuan

  • Citic Securities is the most bullish among brokers that have published outlooks, predicting that gains will pick up pace in the fourth quarter
  • CSC Financial, Huaxi Securities and Orient Securities are less upbeat, citing US bond yields, lingering inflation and slowing earnings growth

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 2:48pm, 8 Jun, 2021

