Hong Kong stocks are headed for a six-day slide in the market’s longest losing streak since late September 2019. Photo: Shutterstock Images Hong Kong stocks are headed for a six-day slide in the market’s longest losing streak since late September 2019. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong stocks slip for sixth day on heightened policy tightening risks, US-China tensions

  • Hang Seng Index slides for a sixth day, heads for the longest losing stretch since late September 2019
  • Inflation at factory gates poses risks to policy tightening while US-China ties appear to have worsened amid aggressive actions on both sides

Martin Choi
Updated: 11:06am, 9 Jun, 2021

