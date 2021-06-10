A giant monitor shows stock market data in Shanghai. Chinese stocks have been stuck in a rangebound pattern in the past few months. Photo: EPA-EFE A giant monitor shows stock market data in Shanghai. Chinese stocks have been stuck in a rangebound pattern in the past few months. Photo: EPA-EFE
A giant monitor shows stock market data in Shanghai. Chinese stocks have been stuck in a rangebound pattern in the past few months. Photo: EPA-EFE
Stocks
Business /  Markets

To outperform market, JPMorgan China fund picks tech hardware, EV suppliers and health care stocks in correction

  • JPMorgan’s US$7.9 billion A-Share Opportunities Fund outpaced the market in 2020, but has struggled in 2021 amid economic, regulatory hurdles
  • Chinese stocks have lost their mojo and regressed into rangebound trading patterns for most of the past three months

Topic |   Stocks
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 7:30am, 10 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A giant monitor shows stock market data in Shanghai. Chinese stocks have been stuck in a rangebound pattern in the past few months. Photo: EPA-EFE A giant monitor shows stock market data in Shanghai. Chinese stocks have been stuck in a rangebound pattern in the past few months. Photo: EPA-EFE
A giant monitor shows stock market data in Shanghai. Chinese stocks have been stuck in a rangebound pattern in the past few months. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE