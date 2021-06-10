A giant monitor shows stock market data in Shanghai. Chinese stocks have been stuck in a rangebound pattern in the past few months. Photo: EPA-EFE
To outperform market, JPMorgan China fund picks tech hardware, EV suppliers and health care stocks in correction
- JPMorgan’s US$7.9 billion A-Share Opportunities Fund outpaced the market in 2020, but has struggled in 2021 amid economic, regulatory hurdles
- Chinese stocks have lost their mojo and regressed into rangebound trading patterns for most of the past three months
Topic | Stocks
