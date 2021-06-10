A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on June 1, 2021. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks erase gains as China passes secretive anti-sanctions law
- Hang Seng Index erased gains from early trading after China passed anti-sanctions law without revealing its workings
- Mainland shipping-related stocks advanced as shipping rates soared on prospects for improved trade between the US and China
Topic | Stocks
