A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on June 1, 2021. Photo: AP A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on June 1, 2021. Photo: AP
A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on June 1, 2021. Photo: AP
Stocks
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks erase gains as China passes secretive anti-sanctions law

  • Hang Seng Index erased gains from early trading after China passed anti-sanctions law without revealing its workings
  • Mainland shipping-related stocks advanced as shipping rates soared on prospects for improved trade between the US and China

Topic |   Stocks
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 5:30pm, 10 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on June 1, 2021. Photo: AP A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on June 1, 2021. Photo: AP
A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on June 1, 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE