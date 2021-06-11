Women chat as they walk by a brokerage house displaying stock trading index in Beijing. Photo: AP Women chat as they walk by a brokerage house displaying stock trading index in Beijing. Photo: AP
Women chat as they walk by a brokerage house displaying stock trading index in Beijing. Photo: AP
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks halt seven-day rot on Meituan, Tencent rebound as traders look to US markets for inspiration

  • Hang Seng Index makes early gains as traders look to end the week on the bright side following a seven-day slide
  • Meituan and Tencent, two of the biggest index members, pace winners on corporate news

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 11:15am, 11 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Women chat as they walk by a brokerage house displaying stock trading index in Beijing. Photo: AP Women chat as they walk by a brokerage house displaying stock trading index in Beijing. Photo: AP
Women chat as they walk by a brokerage house displaying stock trading index in Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE