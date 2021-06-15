An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. Photo: Reuters An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. Photo: Reuters
BlackRock, Vanguard funds see China’s most generous dividend payers as the juiciest stock picks amid muddled market outlook

  • Shanghai Stock Exchange Dividend Index has outpaced the market by three to one in generating returns for investors
  • Wuxi Commercial Mansion, Yanzhou Coal, among the biggest index members, have rallied by 48 to 82 per cent this year

Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 15 Jun, 2021

