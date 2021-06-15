An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. Photo: Reuters
BlackRock, Vanguard funds see China’s most generous dividend payers as the juiciest stock picks amid muddled market outlook
- Shanghai Stock Exchange Dividend Index has outpaced the market by three to one in generating returns for investors
- Wuxi Commercial Mansion, Yanzhou Coal, among the biggest index members, have rallied by 48 to 82 per cent this year
Topic | China stock market
An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. Photo: Reuters