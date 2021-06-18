Yang Huaiding died on June 13 in Shanghai at 71. Photo: Baidu
Chinese retail investors reminded about embracing value investing by ‘Millionaire Yang’, ex-factory worker lionised by Beijing
- Yang Huaiding, better known as ‘Millionaire Yang’ and lionised by the state as a trailblazer among retail investors, died on Sunday at 71
- Yang urged investors to discard junk, shun speculative stock rallies and embrace fundamentals and value investing
Topic | China stock market
Yang Huaiding died on June 13 in Shanghai at 71. Photo: Baidu