Yang Huaiding died on June 13 in Shanghai at 71. Photo: Baidu Yang Huaiding died on June 13 in Shanghai at 71. Photo: Baidu
Yang Huaiding died on June 13 in Shanghai at 71. Photo: Baidu
Business /  Markets

Chinese retail investors reminded about embracing value investing by ‘Millionaire Yang’, ex-factory worker lionised by Beijing

  • Yang Huaiding, better known as ‘Millionaire Yang’ and lionised by the state as a trailblazer among retail investors, died on Sunday at 71
  • Yang urged investors to discard junk, shun speculative stock rallies and embrace fundamentals and value investing

Topic |   China stock market
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:36am, 18 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Yang Huaiding died on June 13 in Shanghai at 71. Photo: Baidu Yang Huaiding died on June 13 in Shanghai at 71. Photo: Baidu
Yang Huaiding died on June 13 in Shanghai at 71. Photo: Baidu
READ FULL ARTICLE