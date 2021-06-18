The White House says direct talks between US President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart, could be held as early as next month. Photo: AFP The White House says direct talks between US President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart, could be held as early as next month. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong market rises as tech stocks rally, after White House signals Biden-Xi talks

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 0.6 per cent in early trading on Friday
  • JD.com advances after transactions on its platform rise by more than 10 times during first three minutes of 618 promotion

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 10:43am, 18 Jun, 2021

READ FULL ARTICLE