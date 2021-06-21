Potential homebuyers line up at New World Development’s sales office in Tsuen Wan to buy flats at The Pavilia Farm. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong property stocks enjoy value revival as they hitch ride on economic rebound with foreign funds on the prowl
- The Hang Seng property index has returned 12.8 per cent this year, outperforming the local market’s blue-chip benchmark
- Analysts are bullish on the prospects of developers with shopping malls in their portfolio as latest e-voucher scheme seen propelling retail sales
Topic | Hang Seng Index
