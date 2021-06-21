Nine Chinese Reits, backed by infrastructure projects, made their debut on the mainland’s two stock exchanges on Monday. Photo: Reuters Nine Chinese Reits, backed by infrastructure projects, made their debut on the mainland’s two stock exchanges on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Nine Chinese Reits, backed by infrastructure projects, made their debut on the mainland’s two stock exchanges on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Link Reit
China’s first Reits make steady start on market debut as investors hunt for stable yield

  • The nine Reits, which are linked to underlying infrastructure projects, raised a total of 30 billion yuan (US$4.7 billion), according to Jefferies
  • The nine Reits made first-day gains ranging from 0.7 per cent to as much as 15 per cent

Zhang Shidong
Updated: 3:42pm, 21 Jun, 2021

