Nine Chinese Reits, backed by infrastructure projects, made their debut on the mainland’s two stock exchanges on Monday. Photo: Reuters
China’s first Reits make steady start on market debut as investors hunt for stable yield
- The nine Reits, which are linked to underlying infrastructure projects, raised a total of 30 billion yuan (US$4.7 billion), according to Jefferies
- The nine Reits made first-day gains ranging from 0.7 per cent to as much as 15 per cent
