Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange as comments by Fed officials trigger wild swings in global equities this week. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong stocks hold near one-week low amid policy tightening risks while oil rallies
- PetroChina and Sinopec surge by at least 4 per cent after Brent oil tops US$75 a barrel for the first time since 2019
- Fed officials continue to jolt markets with comments on interest rate outlook and debates on bond tapering
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange as comments by Fed officials trigger wild swings in global equities this week. Photo: Xinhua