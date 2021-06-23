The front entrance to a Suning retail store in downtown Chengdu in Sichuan province. Photo: Shutterstock The front entrance to a Suning retail store in downtown Chengdu in Sichuan province. Photo: Shutterstock
Embattled retailer Suning.com eyes private equity assets in turnaround bid as billionaire founder loses grip on group

  • Suning.com will pay cash, issue new shares for acquisition that will dilute billionaire founder’s control of white-goods retailer
  • Vendor Shenzhen Capital Group claims to be the most successful among mainland China’s private equity and venture capital firms

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:20pm, 23 Jun, 2021

