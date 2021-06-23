The front entrance to a Suning retail store in downtown Chengdu in Sichuan province. Photo: Shutterstock
Embattled retailer Suning.com eyes private equity assets in turnaround bid as billionaire founder loses grip on group
- Suning.com will pay cash, issue new shares for acquisition that will dilute billionaire founder’s control of white-goods retailer
- Vendor Shenzhen Capital Group claims to be the most successful among mainland China’s private equity and venture capital firms
