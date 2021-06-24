Investors look at a computer screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters Investors look at a computer screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters
Investors look at a computer screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks extend best rally in three months as beaten-down tech regains favour

  • Hang Seng Index rises for a second day as tech stocks regain favour while investors cast aside concerns about policy tightening
  • Meituan and Alibaba Health lead gainers while Xinyi Solar gets bids as Biden looks to sanction rivals with Xinjiang production links

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:54pm, 24 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Investors look at a computer screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters Investors look at a computer screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters
Investors look at a computer screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE