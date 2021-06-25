A woman watches a monitor at a stock exchange in Taipei as the Taiex leads a surge in the Asia-Pacific region. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks set for first weekly gain in June as investors hail US spending plans as recovery tonic
- Hang Seng Index looks set to halt a three weekly losing streak after a wild ride as US events dominate trading sentiment
- Analysts remain cautious on local market outlook amid tighter liquidity conditions and regulatory clampdown in China
