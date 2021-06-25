A worker installs solar panels at a farm in Hami, in northwest China's Xinjiang region. Photo: AP
Biden’s ban on Xinjiang-produced solar products fuels stock rally in repeat of cotton boycott episode
- Solar-panel parts suppliers are surprising winners in stock markets as Biden’s move enriches company valuations
- China unveils a programme this week to boost solar-panel installations that could add US$154 billion to the market size: Dongguan Securities
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
A worker installs solar panels at a farm in Hami, in northwest China's Xinjiang region. Photo: AP