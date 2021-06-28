Flags are raised outside the Exchange Square, home to the local stock exchange in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng Flags are raised outside the Exchange Square, home to the local stock exchange in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
Flags are raised outside the Exchange Square, home to the local stock exchange in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
Business /  Markets

Chinese tech stocks are primed for a comeback for JPMorgan, Jefferies on tempting risk-reward trade-off

  • JPMorgan Securities says most of the negatives have been priced in and positive earnings revision beckons
  • BlackRock is staying away from large dominant players for a little bit longer, preferring those more shielded from regulatory heat

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 7:30am, 28 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Flags are raised outside the Exchange Square, home to the local stock exchange in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng Flags are raised outside the Exchange Square, home to the local stock exchange in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
Flags are raised outside the Exchange Square, home to the local stock exchange in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE