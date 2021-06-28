Flags are raised outside the Exchange Square, home to the local stock exchange in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
Chinese tech stocks are primed for a comeback for JPMorgan, Jefferies on tempting risk-reward trade-off
- JPMorgan Securities says most of the negatives have been priced in and positive earnings revision beckons
- BlackRock is staying away from large dominant players for a little bit longer, preferring those more shielded from regulatory heat
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
