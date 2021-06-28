A woman walks past a brokerage house displaying stock prices and market indexes in Beijing. Photo: AP
Mainland China stocks hold near three-week high while Hong Kong markets are halted on weather warning
- Shanghai Composite Index is little changed after a 1.2 per cent gain last week to the highest since June 10
- Hong Kong’s financial markets are closed for the morning trading session after ‘black rainstorm’ weather signal warning
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
