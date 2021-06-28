A woman walks past a brokerage house displaying stock prices and market indexes in Beijing. Photo: AP A woman walks past a brokerage house displaying stock prices and market indexes in Beijing. Photo: AP
A woman walks past a brokerage house displaying stock prices and market indexes in Beijing. Photo: AP
Business /  Markets

Mainland China stocks hold near three-week high while Hong Kong markets are halted on weather warning

  • Shanghai Composite Index is little changed after a 1.2 per cent gain last week to the highest since June 10
  • Hong Kong’s financial markets are closed for the morning trading session after ‘black rainstorm’ weather signal warning

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 10:34am, 28 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks past a brokerage house displaying stock prices and market indexes in Beijing. Photo: AP A woman walks past a brokerage house displaying stock prices and market indexes in Beijing. Photo: AP
A woman walks past a brokerage house displaying stock prices and market indexes in Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE