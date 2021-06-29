Renewed concerns about the spread of a new Covid-19 variant is keeping risk appetite in check: Photo: Shutterstock Renewed concerns about the spread of a new Covid-19 variant is keeping risk appetite in check: Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong stocks drop as Covid-19 variant threatens recovery outlook while oil prices retreat

  • Hong Kong to ban all flights from the UK to prevent the spread of Delta variant, while others in Asia have tightened travel curbs
  • Oil producers lead losses as dimming recovery outlook slams crude prices by the most in a week; CATL surges on battery deal with Tesla China

Updated: 10:45am, 29 Jun, 2021

