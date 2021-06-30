A Nayuki store in Beijing. The company had 491 shops in China as of the end of last year. Photo: Reuters
Tepid response to Nayuki, world’s first listed milk tea firm, in Hong Kong amid concerns about outlook, high pricing
- Company opens at HK$18.86, below its IPO price of HK$19.80
- People are concerned about performance and operational efficiency, as it hasn’t earned a profit yet, analyst says
