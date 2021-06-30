The entrance to a Haidilao outlet in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Haidilao goes from stock hero to villain as Hang Seng baptism puts investors in hot soup
- Haidilao has slumped 26 per cent since March 15 when it was added as a benchmark constituent along with Alibaba Health and Longfor Properties
- Earnings revisions among index members have been soft over the past quarter, and new large-cap constituents have a lot to blame: Jefferies
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
The entrance to a Haidilao outlet in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters