Investors look at computer screens to check stock prices at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters
China stocks slip on small-cap losses as Communist Party celebrates its centenary
- Tech start-ups slip after approaching the highest level in six years this earlier this week
- The Communist Party of China celebrates its 100th year of founding while markets in Hong Kong are closed for city’s handover anniversary
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
Investors look at computer screens to check stock prices at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters