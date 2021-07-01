Hui Ka Yan, chairman of the board at China Evergrande (pictured in 2018), was invited to the gala, according to the company’s public relation officials. Photo: Nora Tam
Tycoons spotting: Hui Ka-yan, Wang Xing, Lei Jun and Hong Kong’s trio seen at Communist Party’s centenary party in Beijing
- Their attendance at such a high-level gathering will be seen as a signal that top policymakers are softening their stance towards the two companies
- Food delivery giant Meituan is under investigation by antitrust watchdogs, while developer China Evergrande has faced pressure to clear its debts
