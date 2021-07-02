An electronic board displays stock prices and indexes at a brokerage house in Beijing. Photo: AP
Tech sell-off sends Hong Kong market to worst week since February after handover anniversary
- Hang Seng Tech Index slips 3.1 per cent, the biggest setback in seven weeks, as the ATM trio slide by 1 to 3.8 per cent
- The IMF says the US may dial back bond purchases by mid-2022 and raise rates by early 2023, sooner than the Fed’s lift-off projection
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
