China’s No. 1 health care fund manager looks for Apple-like growth power by keeping faith with ‘expensive’ market leaders

  • Health care stocks with unique strengths, bright outlook will continue to be expensive, says money manager at Golden Eagle Asset Management
  • Han Guangzhe’s fund beat all domestic rivals with 33.2 per cent gain in the first-half as top 10 picks extended rally from 2020

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 9:19am, 5 Jul, 2021

Chinese health care stocks have outperformed global peers in 2020 and this year, according to MSCI Indexes. Photo: Shutterstock Images
