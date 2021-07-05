A man watches an electronic screen showing the local stock prices and market data in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks extend losses on tech slump as China tightens cyberspace oversight after action against Didi Chuxing
- The Hang Seng Index drops 0.2 per cent after logging its worst weekly setback since February; tech gauge declines 1.2 per cent
- China’s powerful cyberspace agency orders for more reviews hours after taking ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing off the nation’s app stores
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
