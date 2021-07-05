Stocks could be rangebound in the second half as a result of a lack of catalysts, according to UBS Group. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s first-half mutual fund sales hit record as industry boom continues amid lacklustre stock performance
- Onshore money managers sold 1.6 trillion yuan (US$248 billion) of newly launched funds, an all-time high for the six-month period, according to the Securities Times
- The euphoria for mutual funds shows no signs of abating in spite of the dreary performance of stocks in 2021
Topic | A-shares
