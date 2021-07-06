People wearing protective face masks walk past a screen displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks on slippery slope as investors dump Chinese tech stocks amid regulatory chill
- Hang Seng Index slips for a sixth consecutive day, heading for its worst losing sequence in about a month
- Alibaba drops 0.8 per cent while Suning.com surges by the 10 per cent upper limit in Shenzhen following a plan to rescue indebted Chinese retailer
