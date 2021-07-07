The Chinese and Hong Kong flags outside Exchange Square in Central, where the Hong Kong stock exchange is located. Photo: EPA-EFE The Chinese and Hong Kong flags outside Exchange Square in Central, where the Hong Kong stock exchange is located. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Chinese and Hong Kong flags outside Exchange Square in Central, where the Hong Kong stock exchange is located. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hang Seng Index
Tech sell-off persists in Hong Kong as Beijing tightens listing rules, regulations on data security

  • Hang Seng Index drops for a seventh day, the longest losing streak in a month, with an almost 1 per cent setback in early trading
  • Xpeng climbs 1.8 per cent in Hong Kong trading debut while tech leaders Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan and Xiaomi slip by 1 to 2 per cent

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 10:41am, 7 Jul, 2021

