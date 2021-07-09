The Hang Seng Tech Index has lost more than US$600 billion in market capitalisation since a February peak. Photo: AP The Hang Seng Tech Index has lost more than US$600 billion in market capitalisation since a February peak. Photo: AP
The Hang Seng Tech Index has lost more than US$600 billion in market capitalisation since a February peak. Photo: AP
Hang Seng Tech Index may fall by another 8 per cent as Didi probe deepens rout, CCBI says

  • The 30-member gauge, which has lost more than US$600 billion in market cap since February, has a way to fall before the sell-off eases, says the investment unit of China Construction Bank
  • Beijing’s unexpected move to put ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing under a cybersecurity review has deepened the rout of the Hang Seng Tech Index in the past week

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:00pm, 9 Jul, 2021

