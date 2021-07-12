China’s internet watchdog has unleashed a fresh round of regulatory curbs in the name of national security and data privacy, triggering a tech stock sell-off. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Didi offers ‘sell on Friday’ lesson to hedge losses as China humbles tech billionaires, investors in latest regulatory offensive
- A new round of regulatory review is only starting, according to Bocom International; UBS Asset Management says the curbs are not over yet
- Chinese investors have in the past lightened their positions to skirt weekend surprises from unscheduled PBOC policy decisions
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
