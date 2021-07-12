Hong Kong stocks rose for a second day after China’s central bank cut the amount of money commercial lenders must set aside as reserves. Photo: EPA-EFE Hong Kong stocks rose for a second day after China’s central bank cut the amount of money commercial lenders must set aside as reserves. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks rise as China’s central bank cuts banks’ reserve ratios to boost recovery from pandemic

  • The Hang Seng Index advanced 0.7 per cent to 27,530.36 in Monday morning trading
  • The cut in the reserve requirement ratio will unleash about 1 trillion yuan (US$154 billion) into the financial system, the PBOC said

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:45pm, 12 Jul, 2021

Hong Kong stocks rose for a second day after China’s central bank cut the amount of money commercial lenders must set aside as reserves. Photo: EPA-EFE
