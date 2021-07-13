A man wearing a protective face mask touches the investment icon bull statue on display outside a retail and wholesale clothing mall in Beijing on March 30. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks extend gains as China’s policy easing aids risk appetite, while June exports beat estimate
- Hang Seng Index advances as China’s policy easing seen aiding risk appetite, while June exports beat market consensus
- Tencent, Meituan lead a surge in Chinese Big Tech stocks after recent market mauling
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
