People crossing a street in Shanghai, beneath a giant electronic screen showing the latest stock and currency prices. Photo: EPA-EFE People crossing a street in Shanghai, beneath a giant electronic screen showing the latest stock and currency prices. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks snap three-day winning streak before report signaling China slowdown risks

  • HSBC, Geely Auto, Xinyi Solar and Meituan stumble by 2 to 4 per cent, surrendering some of their advances earlier this week
  • China’s second-quarter GDP is seen slowing to 8 per cent from 18.3 per cent in the preceding three months, according to market consensus

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:32am, 14 Jul, 2021

