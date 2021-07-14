People crossing a street in Shanghai, beneath a giant electronic screen showing the latest stock and currency prices. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks snap three-day winning streak before report signaling China slowdown risks
- HSBC, Geely Auto, Xinyi Solar and Meituan stumble by 2 to 4 per cent, surrendering some of their advances earlier this week
- China’s second-quarter GDP is seen slowing to 8 per cent from 18.3 per cent in the preceding three months, according to market consensus
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
