China’s tech shares have been beaten down by Beijing’s intensifying crackdown on internet companies. Photo: Reuters
Cathie Wood pares holdings of Chinese tech stocks as she expects valuations to remain depressed amid crackdown
- China’s weighting in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF has plunged to less than 1 per cent from 8 per cent in February
- The paring of Chinese tech holdings by one of the world’s biggest thematic fund providers underscores how the sector is losing its allure amid Beijing’s crackdown
Topic | A-shares
China’s tech shares have been beaten down by Beijing’s intensifying crackdown on internet companies. Photo: Reuters