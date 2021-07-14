China’s tech shares have been beaten down by Beijing’s intensifying crackdown on internet companies. Photo: Reuters China’s tech shares have been beaten down by Beijing’s intensifying crackdown on internet companies. Photo: Reuters
A-shares
Business /  Markets

Cathie Wood pares holdings of Chinese tech stocks as she expects valuations to remain depressed amid crackdown

  • China’s weighting in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF has plunged to less than 1 per cent from 8 per cent in February
  • The paring of Chinese tech holdings by one of the world’s biggest thematic fund providers underscores how the sector is losing its allure amid Beijing’s crackdown

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:31am, 14 Jul, 2021

