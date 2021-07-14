China’s tech crackdown has worried investors in US-listed Chinese ADRs than their stocks traded in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock China’s tech crackdown has worried investors in US-listed Chinese ADRs than their stocks traded in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s tech crackdown has worried investors in US-listed Chinese ADRs than their stocks traded in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Markets

US-listed Chinese stocks underperform Hong Kong counterparts as foreign investors grow wary of tech crackdown

  • The American depositary shares of five Chinese tech beacons have declined more than those listed in Hong Kong this year
  • Underperformance suggests more factors at play, including ultimately their listing status on US exchanges

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:38pm, 14 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s tech crackdown has worried investors in US-listed Chinese ADRs than their stocks traded in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock China’s tech crackdown has worried investors in US-listed Chinese ADRs than their stocks traded in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s tech crackdown has worried investors in US-listed Chinese ADRs than their stocks traded in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE