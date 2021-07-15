Stock traders evaluate China data dump showing easing GDP momentum in the second quarter. Photo: Shutterstock Stock traders evaluate China data dump showing easing GDP momentum in the second quarter. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong stocks rise as traders assess China’s GDP momentum while Alibaba, Tencent temper tech losses

  • Government reports signal a slowdown in China’s economic activity last quarter, while a cut in reserve-ratio for banks takes effect from today
  • BYD slips after major shareholder Himalaya Capital cut its stake in Chinese carmaker again

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:08am, 15 Jul, 2021

