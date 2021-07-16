A man walks past a bank's electronic board in Hong Kong showing the Hang Seng Index on July 7. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks trim gains as traders assess China slowdown, Biden’s warning on city
- Hang Seng Index slips 0.3 per cent in early trading, reducing the appreciation this week to 2.1 per cent
- Some Shanghai-based stocks jump after China accorded the hub greater autonomy to offer tax breaks, incentives to entrench the city’s role
