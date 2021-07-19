The Shenzhen High-tech Industrial Park in Nanshan district. Tech giants from the city are helping fund managers post hefty gains. Photo: Lam Ka-sing The Shenzhen High-tech Industrial Park in Nanshan district. Tech giants from the city are helping fund managers post hefty gains. Photo: Lam Ka-sing
Taiwan fund, Ping An ETF score big returns in Greater Bay Area as Hang Seng indexes reveal secrets to winning

  • GBA Top Innovation 50 and GBA Industrials indexes are among the most consistent performers over the past five years, indexes show
  • The secrets may lie in tracking Shenzhen’s top industrial firms while other gems shine under the shadow of current market favourites

Martin Choi
Updated: 7:30am, 19 Jul, 2021

