Chinese Big Tech slides again while the US expresses doubts on future trade deals with China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks slump on tech sector worries as US official signals flaws in China trade deal
- Hang Seng Index slips 1.6 per cent with tech stocks in retreat while a top US official signals flaws in China trade deal
- Tech sector worries linger after a clampdown on Didi Chuxing and a warning on data practices
