Hong Kong stocks slump on tech sector worries as US official signals flaws in China trade deal

  • Hang Seng Index slips 1.6 per cent with tech stocks in retreat while a top US official signals flaws in China trade deal
  • Tech sector worries linger after a clampdown on Didi Chuxing and a warning on data practices

Martin Choi
Updated: 12:35pm, 19 Jul, 2021

